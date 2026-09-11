Telangana

Telangana: CSIR-IICT scientist elected INSA Fellow

According to UoH, Prof Chandrasekar’s election places him among scientists who have made significant contributions to research and technological advancement.
According to CSIR-IICT, Venkata Mohan has made contributions to biotechnology, wastewater treatment and circular biorefineries, with his translational research advancing environmental remediation, decarbonisation and sustainable technologies.
According to CSIR-IICT, Venkata Mohan has made contributions to biotechnology, wastewater treatment and circular biorefineries, with his translational research advancing environmental remediation, decarbonisation and sustainable technologies.File Photo.
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) Chief Scientist Dr S Venkata Mohan has been elected a Fellow of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA).

Venkata Mohan, who is presently Director of CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI), Nagpur, was recognised for his contributions to environmental engineering, environmental biotechnology and sustainability engineering.

According to CSIR-IICT, Venkata Mohan has made contributions to biotechnology, wastewater treatment and circular biorefineries, with his translational research advancing environmental remediation, decarbonisation and sustainable technologies.

He has authored more than 450 peer-reviewed scientific articles, a monograph, a book, 60 book chapters and five edited volumes. He holds 16 patents and has mentored 47 doctoral scholars.

His research has received more than 42,000 citations and he has an h-index of 110.

UoH professor also chosen

Meanwhile, Prof Rajadurai Chandrasekar of the School of Chemistry, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been elected a Fellow of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) and the fellowship will take effect from January 2027. The recognition acknowledges his contributions to materials science, nanoscience and photonics.

According to UoH, Prof Chandrasekar’s election places him among scientists who have made significant contributions to research and technological advancement.

He will also become one of the select scientists to hold Fellowships in all three national science academies in India. His current research focuses on

AI-driven soft materials for programmable optical communication devices under the JC Bose Grant.

University of Hyderabad
CSIR-IICT
INSA
CSIR-NEERI

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com