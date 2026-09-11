Telangana: CSIR-IICT scientist elected INSA Fellow

HYDERABAD: CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) Chief Scientist Dr S Venkata Mohan has been elected a Fellow of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA).
Venkata Mohan, who is presently Director of CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI), Nagpur, was recognised for his contributions to environmental engineering, environmental biotechnology and sustainability engineering.
According to CSIR-IICT, Venkata Mohan has made contributions to biotechnology, wastewater treatment and circular biorefineries, with his translational research advancing environmental remediation, decarbonisation and sustainable technologies.
He has authored more than 450 peer-reviewed scientific articles, a monograph, a book, 60 book chapters and five edited volumes. He holds 16 patents and has mentored 47 doctoral scholars.
His research has received more than 42,000 citations and he has an h-index of 110.
UoH professor also chosen
Meanwhile, Prof Rajadurai Chandrasekar of the School of Chemistry, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been elected a Fellow of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) and the fellowship will take effect from January 2027. The recognition acknowledges his contributions to materials science, nanoscience and photonics.
According to UoH, Prof Chandrasekar’s election places him among scientists who have made significant contributions to research and technological advancement.
He will also become one of the select scientists to hold Fellowships in all three national science academies in India. His current research focuses on
AI-driven soft materials for programmable optical communication devices under the JC Bose Grant.