Telangana: CSIR-IICT scientist elected INSA Fellow

HYDERABAD: CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) Chief Scientist Dr S Venkata Mohan has been elected a Fellow of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA).

Venkata Mohan, who is presently Director of CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI), Nagpur, was recognised for his contributions to environmental engineering, environmental biotechnology and sustainability engineering.

According to CSIR-IICT, Venkata Mohan has made contributions to biotechnology, wastewater treatment and circular biorefineries, with his translational research advancing environmental remediation, decarbonisation and sustainable technologies.

He has authored more than 450 peer-reviewed scientific articles, a monograph, a book, 60 book chapters and five edited volumes. He holds 16 patents and has mentored 47 doctoral scholars.

His research has received more than 42,000 citations and he has an h-index of 110.