Telangana Forest depertment seeks Rs 4K crore for arms & ammunition

HYDERABAD: The Telangana forest department has sought Rs 4.095 crore to provide arms and ammunition to identified frontline personnel facing threats from poachers, timber smugglers and encroachers, as well as other risks. The proposal is currently under government consideration.
The need for stronger protection measures comes against a backdrop of attacks on forest personnel. Between 2018 and 2026, 50 assault cases involving 60 personnel were reported, leaving 58 injured and two dead. Since 1984, 23 forest officers and staff have died in the line of duty in Telangana.
Since 2014-15, the department has booked 1,06,685 offence cases involving timber worth Rs 55.99 crore, collected Rs 160.75 crore in compounding fees and seized 19,482 vehicles. It has also registered 31,523 UDOR cases involving timber worth Rs 70.72 crore and 11,824 forest encroachment cases.
For human-wildlife conflict, Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Fund for compensation. Payments are being processed through Mee-Seva and transferred directly to beneficiaries.
The department has established 174 forest base camps, each staffed by five local watchers, and 62 check posts to curb illicit felling, timber smuggling, poaching and encroachments. It has also provided 2,118 vehicles, including 2,008 two-wheelers for frontline staff and 110 Mahindra Thar vehicles for Forest Range Officers.
A Tiger Cell has been established to coordinate protection measures in the Kawal and Amrabad tiger reserves.
Check posts in protected areas have been linked to the Tiger Cell and the Integrated Command and Control Centre. The Tiger Conservation Plan for Kawal has been approved by the National Tiger Conservation Authority, while Amrabad’s plan is awaiting approval.
The move comes ahead of Forest Martyrs’ Day on September 11, with the department strengthening forest security through base camps, check posts, improved mobility and surveillance.