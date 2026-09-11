Telangana Forest depertment seeks Rs 4K crore for arms & ammunition

HYDERABAD: The Telangana forest department has sought Rs 4.095 crore to provide arms and ammunition to identified frontline personnel facing threats from poachers, timber smugglers and encroachers, as well as other risks. The proposal is currently under government consideration.

The need for stronger protection measures comes against a backdrop of attacks on forest personnel. Between 2018 and 2026, 50 assault cases involving 60 personnel were reported, leaving 58 injured and two dead. Since 1984, 23 forest officers and staff have died in the line of duty in Telangana.

Since 2014-15, the department has booked 1,06,685 offence cases involving timber worth Rs 55.99 crore, collected Rs 160.75 crore in compounding fees and seized 19,482 vehicles. It has also registered 31,523 UDOR cases involving timber worth Rs 70.72 crore and 11,824 forest encroachment cases.

For human-wildlife conflict, Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Fund for compensation. Payments are being processed through Mee-Seva and transferred directly to beneficiaries.