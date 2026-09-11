Telangana Government may raise Indiramma house assistance: Minister Ponguleti

HYDERABAD: The state government is willing to consider increasing the Rs 5 lakh assistance being provided for construction of each Indiramma house in view of rising construction costs, Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said in the Assembly on Thursday.

The government will complete all Indiramma Indlu houses under construction in the Core Urban Region (CURE), covering Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts, before next year’s Bonalu festival, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said. About 3,200 houses sanctioned in the first phase but held up over minor issues had been cleared, with payments expected by the end of the week.

Replying to questions from MLAs during Question Hour, the minister said the government’s priority was to build houses where poor families lived and worked rather than move them 30–40 km away from their livelihoods.

Each Assembly constituency was being treated as a unit for allotment, even in areas where land costs Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore an acre, he said.

Beneficiaries were being selected through a lottery, followed by door-to-door physical verification. Names of those found to belong to other constituencies would be removed, he said.