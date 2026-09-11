Telangana HC hears R22 students’ plea over grace marks

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday took up the second hearing of a petition filed by the Students Protection Forum (SPF), seeking grace marks for students covered under the R22 regulation of JNTUH.

Justice Juvvadi Sridevi interacted with the students to understand their difficulties and the basis of their demand for relief. A student, Srihas, told the court that several students were unable to complete their degrees due to a marginal shortage of marks, affecting their academic careers, employment opportunities and prospects for higher studies. He urged the court to consider grace marks as relief for the affected students.

JNTUH officials sought additional time to file their counter and explain their stand. The court adjourned the matter to September 18, 2026.

The SPF urged JNTUH to respond positively, keeping the academic and professional future of the students in mind.