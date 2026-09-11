Telangana: PIL wants Raidurg auctioned plots declared ‘Rock Preserved Area’

HYDERABAD: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Telangana High Court challenging the e-auction of two plots spread over 10.63 acres at Raidurg be permanently earmarked as a ‘Rock Preserved Area’ and developed as a Biodiversity Park.

The PIL was filed by Juvvadi Pranay Simha Rao of Begumpet, who sought to restrain further action on the TGIIC e-auction notification issued on August 1, 2026. The petitioner also challenged the August 21 auction in favour of MSN Realty. He sought protection for Plot Nos P1 and P2, measuring 5.25 acres and 5.38 acres respectively in Survey No 83/1 of Raidurg village, Serilingampally mandal.

Counsel Aruva Raghuram Mahadev, mentored by senior counsel Dama Seshadri Naidu, contended that the land formed part of an area earlier identified as a Heritage Precinct and Rock Preserved Area under government orders and expert committee recommendations. The plea sought protection of ancient rock formations near Durgam Cheruvu and challenged the proposed alienation and development.