‘Telangana weighing floating solar projects to meet rising power demand’: Deputy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Telangana is looking at floating solar projects on its major reservoirs as part of efforts to meet rising electricity demand and reduce the burden of power subsidies, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka told the Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to questions from MLAs Madan Mohan Rao, K Narayana Reddy and others during Question Hour, Vikramarka said the Energy and Irrigation departments were assessing the feasibility of floating solar projects on reservoirs including Nagarjunasagar, Srisailam, Pulichintala, Sriramsagar, Sripada Yellampalli, Devadula, Komaram Bheem, Palair, Wyra, Mallannasagar, LMD, Mid Manair and Pocharam.

He said floating solar plants cost more than conventional ground-mounted projects. Though the Union government had announced viability gap funding of up to Rs 1 crore per MW, conditions including mandatory use of domestically manufactured equipment added about Rs 1.30 crore per MW. Relaxing these conditions could attract more investors, he said.

The state government spends about Rs 14,000 crore a year on free power for agricultural pump sets and another Rs 5,000 crore on providing up to 200 free units a month to around 55 lakh households.

Power demand has risen from about 15,000 MW when the Congress government assumed office in December 2023 to 18,543 MW on September 9, 2026, he said.

A pilot project will solarise about 80 villages in the Amrabad tribal region through a micro-grid supplied by solar panels installed on houses. The government is also examining the use of about 6.70 lakh acres distributed to landless tribal families under the Forest Rights Act for solar generation.

Vikramarka said floating solar projects would be taken up wherever technically and economically viable and urged MLAs to encourage farmers and local communities to explore solar power generation.