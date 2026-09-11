Telangana: Yellampet farmers protest seeking uninterrupted power supply

MAHABUBABAD: Farmers from Yellampet and surrounding villages staged a protest at the Yellampet sub-station in front of the electricity department officials, demanding quality and uninterrupted power supply to save their crops.

During the protest, one of the farmers from Maripeda mandal fell at the feet of the electricity department staff, where the Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE) M. Srinivas was also present. The farmer pleaded with them to ensure uninterrupted power supply for irrigation.

With the El Niño effect leading to inadequate rainfall during the monsoon season, farmers have been depending on groundwater sources and pump machinery to irrigate their fields.

The farmers alleged that frequent power fluctuations were disrupting the operation of pump sets, making it difficult to supply water to their crops. They urged the electricity department to understand their difficulties and ensure a reliable and quality power supply.

Speaking to the media, Srinivas assured the farmers that he would bring their demand for extending agricultural power supply from 12 hours to 24 hours to the notice of Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGNPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Karnati Varun Reddy.

Srinivas said the department was currently providing three-phase power supply for 12 hours continuously in Maripeda mandal. However, he added that the farmers’ demand for extending the supply to 24 hours would be discussed with the higher authorities.