US-based biopharma firm opens tech centre in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: US-based biopharmaceutical company MSD on Thursday inaugurated its 2.5 lakh sq ft Technology Centre at Hitec City, Hyderabad, with IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu opening the facility.

The centre will be part of MSD’s global technology network and support its Human Health business through enterprise technology solutions and digital capabilities, according to a release.

The minister said that Telangana’s life sciences sector, with more than 2,000 companies across APIs, bulk drugs, generics, CDMO, vaccines, research and discovery, was evolving from a manufacturing-led ecosystem towards advanced research, innovation and global technology capabilities.

He said companies including Amgen, Eli Lilly, Bristol Myers Squibb, Sanofi, Align Technology and Zoetis had established or expanded operations in Telangana over the past two years, strengthening the state’s technology, innovation and R&D ecosystem.

The state’s Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy 2026-30 aims to bring discovery, manufacturing, clinical research and technology under a single ecosystem, Sridhar added.

Sridhar said Telangana was also expected to soon reach 100 global capability centres (GCCs), building on the more than 75 established in the State last year. These are expected to create four lakh direct and indirect high-value opportunities.

He said initiatives such as the Telangana School of Life Sciences and industry-integrated PhD programmes were being promoted to strengthen academia-industry collaboration.

Officials said the state was also developing a 2,100-acre life sciences zone, including a 100-acre advanced biologics hub, as part of Bharat Future City.