40 teachers from Telangana to visit Singapore to learn innovative techniques

ADILABAD: A 40-member delegation of teachers, lecturers and education officials from Telangana will leave Hyderabad on Saturday for a five-day international exposure visit and educational exchange programme in Singapore. Organised in collaboration with the National Institute of Education (NIE), Singapore, the visit will conclude on September 19, including travel.

According to education officials, the programme aims to expose teachers and education functionaries to innovative, learner-centred teaching methodologies, inclusive education practices, curriculum design and implementation, assessment systems, teacher professional development, and the use of ICT and digital technologies in classrooms.

The participants were selected through a district-level process conducted by committees headed by district collectors. The delegation comprises secondary grade teachers, school assistants, gazetted headmasters, mandal educational officers, district educational officers and officials from the Board of Intermediate Education.

During the visit, the delegates will attend academic sessions and workshops, observe classroom practices, and interact with teachers.