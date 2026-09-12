IMD issues heavy rain warning for northern Telangana

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in a few northern and northeastern districts of Telangana on Saturday, as a depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify and move west-northwestwards across the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha over the next 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, a low-pressure area over the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas intensified into a depression over the northwest and west-central Bay, near the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coast, on Friday morning.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level and is expected to strengthen further.

Under its influence, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at many places across Telangana on Saturday, while isolated rain or thundershowers are expected in a few districts on Sunday.

The system is being supported by the monsoon trough, which currently runs through Sri Ganganagar, Churu, Damoh and Bilaspur before passing through the centre of the depression and extending into the east-central Bay. Another trough from interior Karnataka across Tamil Nadu to the Gulf of Mannar also persists.

Meteorologists said the system would continue to influence weather over Telangana for the next two days, with rainfall likely to be higher in the northern and eastern parts of the state.