Nagpur–Warangal Greenfield Highway in Telangana to be opened to public by December 2027

HYDERABAD: The Nagpur–Warangal Greenfield Highway in Telangana will be completed and opened to the public by December 31, 2027, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced in the Telangana Legislative Council on Saturday.

​Replying to questions raised by MLCs Pochampally Srinivas Reddy and M Kodandaram, the Minister said that out of the total 310-km stretch, 280 km passes through Telangana, spanning four to five key districts and significantly shortening travel times toward Nagpur and Vijayawada.

The Minister said that the Nagpur–Mancherial–Warangal–Khammam–Vijayawada corridor would boost regional connectivity.

​The Minister explained that while tenders for the Mancherial–Warangal segment were awarded in March 2023 with agreements signed in May 2023 under a two-year completion window, the project faced delays due to land acquisition disputes and litigation.

​"Nearly all land acquisition bottlenecks have now been cleared," Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said. He said that handover of land was pending for only two brief stretches totalling around seven km, which would be resolved shortly. He emphasised that affected farmers would receive fair compensation at prevailing market rates to ensure no financial hardship.

​Following the delays, the government granted the contractor an extension to finalise construction by the end of 2027. The Minister confirmed that instructions would be issued to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to construct an exit point near Parkal for commuter convenience.