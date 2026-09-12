No question of privatising polytechnics: Telangana CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday ruled out privatisation of polytechnic colleges, saying they were brought under the Young India Skill University (YISU) only to improve the career prospects of students.

Participating in a discussion on education in the Assembly, Revanth welcomed a debate on the proposed Telangana education policy and said the government would consider members’ suggestions. The policy, he said, should equip Telangana students to compete globally and focus on quality education for Gen Alpha and Gen Beta by adopting the best practices worldwide.

On the concerns over polytechnic colleges and Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs), the chief minister said the government was willing to reconsider its decisions after discussions with students and other stakeholders. A committee had been formed to examine their concerns. “The talk of privatisation of polytechnic institutions is false. The three-year diploma course will be continued as it is,” he said.

He assured students of lateral entry into engineering courses and said there would be no threat to staff job security or fee hikes. Polytechnic students would receive a monthly stipend of Rs 2,500 and YISU students Rs 2,000.

Revanth said the government was seeking AICTE recognition for the YISU and urged polytechnic students to visit ATCs to understand the proposed changes. He said Tata Group had signed an MoU with the state government to invest Rs 4,000 crore in developing 59 polytechnic colleges. The government had also alienated 282 acres of land for new ATCs, he said.

The chief minister accused the BRS of spreading misinformation about the reforms and trying to turn students into “sacrificial lambs” for political gain.