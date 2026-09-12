Telangana BRS women MLAs approach NHRC over ‘police excesses’

HYDERABAD: BRS women MLAs on Friday lodged complaints with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and National Commission for Women (NCW) in New Delhi, alleging that the Telangana police have assaulted and humiliated them while preventing them from entering the State Legislative Assembly on September 7.

Legislators P Sabitha Indra Reddy, V Sunitha Laxma Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod and others urged the NHRC and NCW to order a comprehensive and impartial inquiry, ensure preservation of all CCTV footage from the Assembly premises, identify those responsible and initiate appropriate action against the erring officials. They also sought protection for the dignity and rights of women legislators.

The BRS leaders met NHRC member Vijaya Bharathi and NCW chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar and submitted representations. Sabitha alleged that she was physically restrained, and that police personnel “pulled her by the hair and pressed her throat” during the incident. Sunitha alleged that she was pulled by her saree.

The BRS leaders also alleged that despite lodging a complaint with Telangana police, no action had been taken so far. They pointed out that more than 100 hours had passed since the incident, yet no FIR had been registered against those allegedly responsible for assaulting the women MLAs. The BRS leaders also alleged that the Telangana government was silent on “police excesses”.