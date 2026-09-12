Telangana: CURE Bill proposes capital value-based property tax

HYDERABAD: The state government on Friday introduced the Core Urban Region (Integrated Governance) Bill, 2026, in the Assembly, proposing to replace the 70-year-old GHMC Act, 1955, with a new metropolitan governance framework.

Introduced by Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu, the Bill proposes dividing the present Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area into three municipal corporations — GHMC, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation — under the Core Urban Region (CURE).

The proposed framework seeks to combine metropolitan-level planning with decentralised civic administration and improve coordination among the three corporations, government departments and other urban authorities.

The government said the existing GHMC Act, enacted when Hyderabad had a population of around 15 lakh, contains more than 100 provisions that have become obsolete or redundant. The city and its surrounding urban region now have nearly 1.3 crore residents, with significant expansion in population, geographical spread and economic activity.