Telangana: Ex-tahsildar gets two years RI for accepting Rs 10K in 2013

HYDERABAD: A special court in Karimnagar has convicted Alugunuri Roshaiah, former tahsildar of Kasipet mandal in Mancherial district, in a bribery case registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in 2013.

According to the ACB, Roshaiah had demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant on January 9, 2013, in return for an official favour in mutating agricultural land in the complainant’s name in revenue records and issuing a pattadar passbook.

The Special Judge for Trial of SPE & ACB Cases in Karimnagar pronounced the judgment on Thursday, holding Roshaiah guilty under Sections 7 and 13(2) read with 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The court sentenced him to two years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000.