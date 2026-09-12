Telangana urges Centre to include BC/OBC in Census

It had many questions which are open ended and there by recorded lakhs of castes. Collation of data from such information became impossible and the objective was not achieved. It didn’t come in handy to take policy decisions, he said.

“The collation of data adopted in SEEEPC survey in 2024 by Telangana is a role model for the entire country and should be emulated.

The Centre, which opposed BC enumeration in the Supreme Court in 2018, was forced to announce that it would count the BCs. All parties which chose candidates opted for BCs after the survey in state,” the minister said, explaining the gains made after the survey, adding Telangana-like survey will be held across the country when Rahul Gandhi becomes the prime minister.

“Modi became PM as an RSS worker and not because he is a BC,” he added.

When BJP MLA Payal Shankar cited that caste survey ignored for 60 years is being done after 79 years of Independence, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the nation is being misled by the BJP.

Rebutting the contention of Shankar that Congress had rejected the Kaka Kalelkar and Mandal Commission recommendations, minister Vakati Srihari said that changes have happened as per circumstances. He questioned the BJP members to state clearly if BC numbers need to be counted or not.

BJP members booed

The BJP members, citing the Congress’ alleged failure to implement its Kamareddy Declaration, staged a walkout only to return after a while. The Congress members booed them and called the BJP a “manuvadi party”.

CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao opined that the BJP members are beating around the bush, digging history and the walkout exposed their attitude.

AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain backed the resolution of the House and said that every caste should have a unique code and counted akin to the SEEEPC survey.

Government Whip Aadi Srinivas said that proper data will come in handy for giving land, employment, government schemes for BCs. “PM claims he is a BC. But without numbers how will they do justice. The data is not to pit one against another. The Centre should call an all-party meeting and take corrective measures,” he added.