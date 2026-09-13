Adilabad airport gets a push at Delhi meeting

ADILABAD: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy held a review meeting in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss the proposed Joint-User Airfield (JUA) in Adilabad. Kishan Reddy stressed the airport would pave the way for regional connectivity and the development of civil aviation infrastructure in North Telangana.

It was decided to appoint a nodal officer each from the Ministries of Defence and Civil Aviation and from the Telangana government to execute the project in “mission mode”. The meeting also decided to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and master plan for the JUA.

Kishan Reddy said establishing an airport in Adilabad was important both commercially and strategically. He said years of efforts, meetings and coordination over the project had brought it to a crucial stage.

He said he had apprised the defence minister of the need to improve regional connectivity by establishing an airport and Air Force station in Adilabad, which is strategically important from a national defence perspective and crucial for connectivity in North Telangana.

Rajnath Singh said the Ministry of Defence was prepared to develop a JUA in Adilabad and assured full cooperation for the project.