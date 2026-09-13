BRS MLA T Harish not convinced with Ponguleti’s statement

HYDERABAD: Stating that minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy had failed to answer any of the questions raised by the BRS in his statement in the Assembly on prohibited lands listed under Section 22-A, Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao on Saturday said the minister has not apologised for the mess.
Harish, who made a PowerPoint presentation on 22-A lands on Friday, said that Srinivasa Reddy failed to answer any of the several issues raised during the presentation.
“Section 22-A is an important issue. The minister admitted that his department had made a mistake by uploading a list on December 3, 2025, but failed to tender an apology,” Harish said.
He alleged that there was no relief for people affected by Section 22-A in Srinivasa Reddy’s statement in the Assembly. “After suspending the BRS MLAs from the House, he told untruths in the Assembly,” the BRS leader alleged.
He said the minister failed to explain how the lands were included in the prohibited list. He also asked Srinivasa Reddy to tell the people within how many days the issue would be rectified.
Harish further alleged that the minister had provided incorrect information regarding villages, Assembly segments and the regularisation of Singareni lands. “A mistake happened under Section 22-A; the government cannot escape from it,” he said.
Responding to Srinivasa Reddy’s statement that lands had also been included in the prohibited list during the BRS government, Harish asked why registrations were stopped only after the Congress came to power. He said even the “victims” had stated that there was no such problem during the BRS government. “Why did the Congress government set up a toll-free number now?” he asked.
The BRS leader demanded removal of all the lands wrongly included in the prohibited list. Harish also rejected the allegations made by Srinivasa Reddy against his father-in-law. “My father-in-law is a retired bank employee and he registered the land paying by cheque. The then Congress government allotted the land to my father-in-law in 1995 and a NOC was issued in 2010. The minister said that the value of the land was `15 crore per acre. We will register the same land in his name if he gives `50 lakh per acre,” he said.