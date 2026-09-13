Ex-minister Konda Surekha vows to stay with Congress, win all 24 Warangal East divisions

WARANGAL: Former MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao clarified that we should not quite be the Congress party, and we take responsibility for winning the 24 divisions in our Warangal East Assembly Constituency for the winning of the ensuing Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) elections.

The former minister, Konda Surekha, and her husband, former MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao, conducted a meeting with the party workers in Warangal on Sunday.

Konda Muralidhar Rao also stated that the Congress high command asked the former minister Konda Surekha for an unconditional apology for our daughter Konda Sushmita Patel's comments. My wife, Surekha, decided to not say "apologize," because we never made the mistake that was reflected on the state cabinet ministry. The positions are likely to succeed; it is unfortunate that positions will come into the life and similarly go for the life, but we never bother for my life. He also stated that we want to make Raghu Gandhi a prime minister and will do so for our efforts.

Konda Murdh Rao also cautioned MLC Basavaraju Saraiah about the allegations against the Konda family. The Saraiah MlC is expiring next month, and he will not get the opportunity again. The Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy, knows everything about Saraiah, and he should not do the ticket for the next term. Saraiah is the criticism that Konda will get the ticket for him, that he will never get the profits by criticizing the Konda family.

Konda Surekha stated that "I'm in depression over the quitting of ministry" due to the issue that I did not directly meet the party workers immediately. Several loyalists asked about the protest after removal from the cabinet ministry. However, we shouldn't entertain such a kind of protest against the party.

"The Konda family never fought against the Congress high command; due to the former OSD Sumanth's bail issue, we stuck in Hyderabad and delayed meeting the party workers. We are the strong supporters of the Congress party, though after the demise of the late Chief Minister Y. S. Rajashekhar Reddy, the Jagan also sought support from the Konda family. For our commitment to service the people, the KCR also called to join their party and offered the Warangal East Assembly Constituency," she added.

"The people of the Warangal East Assembly Constituency gave the 50,000 votes majority against the former minister Saraiah. I'm the first person to speak in the PPC chief and present Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy Padayatara before the elections in the state. The removal from the ministry is not an issue for the Konda family; we never back step from the politics and continue to serve the needy forever", said Konda Surekha.