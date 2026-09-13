In mock Assembly, BRS MLAs poke fun at CM, laugh away suspension

HYDERABAD: Political fireworks continued outside the Assembly on Saturday with suspended BRS MLAs holding a ‘mock Assembly’ at Telangana Bhavan. With the real House out of bounds for them, the leaders created a replica House at the BRS office, with former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav taking the chief minister’s chair and mimicking A Revanth Reddy.
When “chief minister” Srinivas Yadav criticised the Opposition, BRS leaders, including party working president KT Rama Rao and senior leaders T Harish Rao and G Jagadish Reddy, stood up and protested.
Addressing the ‘House’, “chief minister” Srinivas Yadav said, “As Konda Surekha’s daughter spoke about me, I went to Delhi, stayed there for three days and crushed my political opponents. When there are so many ministers, why did Surekha’s daughter target me?”
Alleging that the Opposition was blaming him for not doing any work, the “chief minister” claimed that he had recently filed three cases against Rama Rao and Harish Rao and wondered why BRS leaders were saying that he was not working. “If not three cases, I will file 300 cases,” he said.
Srinivas Yadav also said, “I did not assure the youth that I would provide jobs to them at the Ashok Nagar meeting. The assurance was given by Rahul Gandhi. You go and ask Rahul Gandhi for jobs.”
Another former minister, Gangula Kamalakar, played the role of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, while Palla Rajeshwar Reddy played the role of Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.
“You are asking several questions. But I did not come prepared and my chief minister has no dedication,” Rajeshwar Reddy mimicked Uttam, drawing peals of laughter from the BRS leaders.
Rama Rao later posted on X that the party’s MLAs had ensured that people’s issues were heard through the mock Assembly at Telangana Bhavan despite their suspension from the Assembly. He appreciated the “fighting spirit” of the BRS leaders who participated in the programme and alleged that they had exposed the “failing state of affairs under Congress rule”.
‘Use Assembly, not mock sessions’, Chamala taunts BRS
Hyderabad: Bhongir Lok Sabha MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy slammed the BRS over its ‘mock Assembly’ and said its leaders had lost the moral right to come to the Assembly and question the government. Reacting to BRS legislators conducting a mock Assembly, the MP alleged that BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had held a legislative party meeting with BRS MLAs and MLCs a day earlier and instructed them to “sort out the issue and come” to the Assembly.
He alleged that KCR had provoked BRS MLAs and questioned why they could not simply attend the Assembly and raise public issues instead of staging protests. Kiran Kumar said the BRS legislators could have attended the Assembly and questioned the government without wearing black T-shirts bearing names. He alleged that the BRS MLAs believed they would not be allowed inside the Assembly if they arrived wearing such T-shirts.
According to Kiran Kumar, the BRS legislators instead came to the Assembly gates and got into an argument with the police. He accused the BRS of insulting Dalits as well as the Assembly Speaker. He alleged that BRS leaders conducted a mock Assembly, abused the chief minister and ministers in an objectionable manner and indulged in “indecent behaviour” during the programme. The TPCC media chairman also said BRS MLAs should instead join a Surabhi-style drama troupe, alleging that they appeared to have no intention of attending the Assembly to discuss public issues.