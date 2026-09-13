In mock Assembly, BRS MLAs poke fun at CM, laugh away suspension

HYDERABAD: Political fireworks continued outside the Assembly on Saturday with suspended BRS MLAs holding a ‘mock Assembly’ at Telangana Bhavan. With the real House out of bounds for them, the leaders created a replica House at the BRS office, with former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav taking the chief minister’s chair and mimicking A Revanth Reddy.

When “chief minister” Srinivas Yadav criticised the Opposition, BRS leaders, including party working president KT Rama Rao and senior leaders T Harish Rao and G Jagadish Reddy, stood up and protested.

Addressing the ‘House’, “chief minister” Srinivas Yadav said, “As Konda Surekha’s daughter spoke about me, I went to Delhi, stayed there for three days and crushed my political opponents. When there are so many ministers, why did Surekha’s daughter target me?”

Alleging that the Opposition was blaming him for not doing any work, the “chief minister” claimed that he had recently filed three cases against Rama Rao and Harish Rao and wondered why BRS leaders were saying that he was not working. “If not three cases, I will file 300 cases,” he said.

Srinivas Yadav also said, “I did not assure the youth that I would provide jobs to them at the Ashok Nagar meeting. The assurance was given by Rahul Gandhi. You go and ask Rahul Gandhi for jobs.”