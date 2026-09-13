Kia enters India’s premium 3-row SUV segment with Sorento

HYDERABAD: Kia India has entered the premium three-row SUV segment with the launch of the Sorento, priced at Rs 27.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel and Rs 29.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the hybrid.

The launch marks the India debut of its Kia AI Assistant, featuring real-time generative AI capabilities. The India-spec Sorento is the first SUV in its segment to offer the technology, which supports conversational queries, real-time information searches and select vehicle controls.

Built at Kia India’s Anantapur facility, the SUV measures 4,815 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and has a 2,815 mm wheelbase. It is available in six- and seven-seat configurations.

The Sorento is Kia’s first hybrid model in India and is being offered with a 1.6 Turbo GDI hybrid engine producing 180 PS of engine power and 265 Nm of torque, paired with a 65 PS electric motor and 264 Nm torque, alongside a Smartstream 2.2 Diesel delivering 193 PS and 442 Nm.

Both powertrains are available with all-wheel drive, making the Sorento the first SUV in its segment to offer AWD with a hybrid powertrain. Its key features include 30 Level 2+ ADAS functions, up to 10 airbags, a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats for the first and second rows, relaxation seats and Remote Smart Parking Assist. Deliveries began nationwide on September 4.