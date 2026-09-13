Section 22-A a legacy issue, no undue increase in prohibited lands: Telangana minister Ponguleti

HYDERABAD: Seeking to dispel what he called “falsehoods” being spread by the Opposition over lands on the prohibited list under Section 22-A of the Registration Act, minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Saturday described the issue as a legacy problem and questioned what the BRS had done during its nine-and-a-half-year tenure.

Participating in a discussion in the Assembly on Section 22-A lands, Srinivasa Reddy cited figures to contend that there had been no undue increase in the extent of land under the prohibited list since the Congress government assumed office.

“On the date the Congress came to power, 96,61,026 acres were under Section 22-A. This included 42,53,532 acres of forest land, 24,63,940 acres of assigned land and 29,35,554 acres of other government land, including shikam land. Private lands accounted for 3,95,852 acres, taking the total extent in the prohibited list to 1,02,52,690 acres. As of August 30, 2026, the total had come down to 1,02,05,250 acres, with 96,36,777 acres of government land and 3,73,980 acres of private land under the list. This represented a reduction of 47,440 acres,” he said.

Srinivasa Reddy attributed the reduction to the removal of private lands from the prohibited list after revenue authorities were given the power to do so. He said there were records to track such removals, but no verifiable paper trail for changes made to the list during the BRS government.

He alleged that BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, as chief minister, took unilateral decisions and abolished revenue administration at the field level by removing Village Revenue Assistants and Village Administrative Officers without making alternative arrangements.

“During KCR’s first term, the revenue minister was a rubber stamp and during the second term, KCR himself held the portfolio. This affected the poor and led to many people ending their lives. Dharani was brought in, but the rules for its implementation were delayed for two-and-a-half years. The site itself was restrictive and prevented others from accessing the records, facilitating mismanagement from the backend,” he said.