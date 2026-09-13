Telangana: Bank of Baroda launches next-generation app ‘World 2.0’

HYDERABAD: Bank of Baroda has launched bob World 2.0, its next-generation mobile banking application featuring voice-enabled banking, personal financial management tools, personalised services and enhanced security.

The application was demonstrated to Sanjay Lohiya, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, in the presence of Bank of Baroda managing director and CEO Debadatta Chand and the bank’s executive directors at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai on September 11.

The bank said bob World 2.0 is designed to offer an integrated digital banking experience, with plans to progressively extend its capabilities across mobile and internet banking channels.

Built on a microservices-based digital architecture, the application has four key features: voice-enabled payments and navigation, a personal financial management module, personalised services for different customer groups, and a multi-layered security framework.

The personal financial management module provides customers with a consolidated view of their finances and tools to improve financial management.