Telangana: BJP, AIMIM on same page against CURE bill

HYDERABAD: MIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and BJP MLA Palvai Harish Babu raised objections to the Core Urban Region (Integrated Governance) Bill, 2026, with the AIMIM MLA seeking its reference to a Select Committee and the BJP MLA opposing it over the lack of powers for elected representatives.
Participating in the debate before the Assembly passed the Bill, Akbar questioned why the government had not convened an all-party meeting or stakeholders’ convention to discuss its provisions.
“It is strange that the state government has not convened an all-party meeting or stakeholders’ convention to discuss the pros and cons of the CURE Bill, which will have a far-reaching impact on the residents and other stakeholders of Hyderabad Core Region,” he said.
Pointing out that the Bill comprises five Parts, 43 Chapters, 319 Sections and nine Schedules, Akbar said it should be referred to a Select Committee for detailed scrutiny and to incorporate changes to protect the interests of citizens and elected representatives.
Akbar also raised concerns over the shift from the Annual Rental Value (ARV) system to the Capital Value System (CVS) for property tax. He said a property with an ARV of
`1 lakh currently attracts tax of `17,500 if self-occupied, `22,000 if rented and `30,000 if commercial. Under CVS, if its capital value is assessed at `1 crore, the tax could rise to `50,000 for a residential building and `2 lakh for a non-residential building, he said.
“I find that the Bill is patterned after the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act 2024 enacted by the Congress Government in Karnataka,” Akbar said. He also said the proposed five-year mayor’s tenure would provide continuity, but the Apex Council and Executive Committee would limit the powers of mayors and corporators.
Harish Babu said the Bill should be withdrawn, alleging that it gave greater powers to the chief minister and bureaucrats while weakening elected urban local bodies. “It is against the spirit of the 74th Constitutional Amendment Act. If someone approaches the court, it would reject the law,” he said.
Harish Babu said property tax would increase under CVS and pointed out that more than 3,000 of the 4,107 suggestions and objections received on the draft Bill related to property tax.
180+ minor offences to lose ‘criminal’ tag
Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly unanimously passed the Telangana Praja Viswasam (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, aimed at improving the ease of doing business and decriminalising more than 180 minor offences by replacing imprisonment with monetary penalties, in line with the Centre’s Jan Vishwas legislation.
IT Minister D Sridhar Babu introduced the Bill in the House on Saturday and said it would provide scope for compromise in certain offences, reduce legal disputes, improve transparency and regulatory efficiency, and repeal outdated and unnecessary legislation.
The government believes the reform would make enforcement more proportionate while encouraging businesses to comply with regulations without the threat of criminal prosecution for minor lapses. The reform aims to reduce avoidable litigation, introduce administrative adjudication and repeal obsolete laws.
The Telangana Forest Act, 1967, Telangana Excise Act, Telangana Factories and Establishments Act, Telangana Shops and Establishments Act and Telangana Value Added Tax Act are among the laws flagged for amendment. The Commissionerate of Industries initially identified more than 400 criminal provisions across 33 heads of departments for reform to promote ease of doing business.
Sports got Rs 1.5K cr push under Congress: mahesh
Hyderabad: TPCC president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud said the Congress government had accorded the highest priority to sports development since assuming power in the state. Speaking in the Legislative Council on Saturday, Mahesh said the government was paying special attention to the promotion and development of sports and taking several measures to encourage sportspersons across Telangana.
He said he had a deep association with sports, having attained a 7th Dan Black Belt in karate, and continued to serve as the president of a karate association. He said he would remain at the forefront of efforts to promote and develop sports. He alleged that during the previous BRS government, even small amounts of `1 lakh and `2 lakh sanctioned for sports-related activities were not released, causing difficulties for sportspersons and sporting organisations.
In contrast, the Congress government had allocated `1,500 crore for sports, which he said reflected its commitment to developing the sector. Mahesh said the government was also taking steps to establish a Sports University in Telangana, describing it as an initiative with no parallel elsewhere in the country. The university, he said, would provide greater opportunities for athletes and contribute to the overall development of sports in the state.