Telangana: BJP, AIMIM on same page against CURE bill

HYDERABAD: MIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and BJP MLA Palvai Harish Babu raised objections to the Core Urban Region (Integrated Governance) Bill, 2026, with the AIMIM MLA seeking its reference to a Select Committee and the BJP MLA opposing it over the lack of powers for elected representatives.

Participating in the debate before the Assembly passed the Bill, Akbar questioned why the government had not convened an all-party meeting or stakeholders’ convention to discuss its provisions.

“It is strange that the state government has not convened an all-party meeting or stakeholders’ convention to discuss the pros and cons of the CURE Bill, which will have a far-reaching impact on the residents and other stakeholders of Hyderabad Core Region,” he said.

Pointing out that the Bill comprises five Parts, 43 Chapters, 319 Sections and nine Schedules, Akbar said it should be referred to a Select Committee for detailed scrutiny and to incorporate changes to protect the interests of citizens and elected representatives.

Akbar also raised concerns over the shift from the Annual Rental Value (ARV) system to the Capital Value System (CVS) for property tax. He said a property with an ARV of

`1 lakh currently attracts tax of `17,500 if self-occupied, `22,000 if rented and `30,000 if commercial. Under CVS, if its capital value is assessed at `1 crore, the tax could rise to `50,000 for a residential building and `2 lakh for a non-residential building, he said.