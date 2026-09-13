Telangana: CURE Bill replaces 1955 law, caps property tax transition at 10%

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Saturday passed the Core Urban Region (Integrated Governance) Bill, 2026, replacing the 70-year-old Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act, 1955, with a new framework for governing Hyderabad’s core urban region.

The Bill seeks to bring the three municipal corporations and various agencies operating in the region under a coordinated governance framework, with greater focus on integrated planning and delivery of civic and infrastructure services.

A key provision concerns property tax, with the existing Annual Rental Value (ARV) system to be replaced by the Capital Value System (CVS). Before passage of the Bill, the government amended the transition provision to limit the annual increase in property tax to 10% of the tax payable in the preceding year, against the 20% proposed in the draft.

The increase will be applied annually until the benchmark property tax is reached, after which the property will move fully to the new capital value system from the following financial year.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said apprehensions over an abnormal rise in property tax were unfounded. He said the ARV system was currently followed within GHMC limits, while the CVS was already in force elsewhere in the state, and the Bill sought to establish a uniform capital value-based system.