17-year-old dies, seven injured in car crash in Telangana

Police suspect Madan may have pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the car to hit a road divider.

The vehicle then reportedly flipped three times before coming to a stop upside down.

Narsingi police suspect he was driving under the influence of alcohol. Further investigation is under way.

Car driver killed after XUV rams truck

A 36-year-old car driver, Sireesh, was killed after his XUV rammed into a truck from behind on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) between Shamirpet and Keesara under Keesara police limits on Sunday. According to police, the accident occurred around 11 am when Sireesh was driving from Shamirpet to Vanasthalipuram. His car hit the truck, which was travelling in the same direction, from behind. He died on the spot. A case has been registered and further investigation is on