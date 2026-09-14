5,521 Indiramma Towers beneficiaries to get allocation letters this week

HYDERABAD: The government will hand over allocation letters to as many as 5,521 beneficiaries selected under the Indiramma Towers LIG housing scheme this week.

According to Telangana Housing Board vice-chairman and Housing Commissioner VP Goutham, after field-level verification of 6,643 applicants, a total of 7,340 applicants were selected for the scheme and of these, 5,521 are found to be eligible for receiving the benefits.

He also said that the field-level inspection of the remaining applicants too would be completed this week. “The field-level inspections would be completed as per the prescribed guidelines,” he said.

“It came to our notice that some middlemen are collecting money assuring that they will speak to the officials and sanction the houses,” he said, while cautioning the aspirants against falling prey to such scamsters.

Goutham also advised the beneficiaries to deposit their instalment amount only in the designated bank accounts.

Beneficiaries can check details of their payments on the Housing Board website (tghb.telangana.gov.in) or by contacting the call centre at 040-24603572.