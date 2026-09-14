A Nizam-era emblem survives above Hyderbad’s neglected Health Museum

HYDERABAD: The elaborate Nizam-era emblem above the entrance to Hyderabad’s Health Museum remains remarkably intact. Inside, however, the building is in a deteriorated state, with repairs needed to its ceiling, a badly rusted chandelier and exhibits that have been damaged or disappeared. The contrast between the ornate entrance and the neglect within is a reminder of how much of Hyderabad’s institutional heritage has survived only in fragments.

The museum stands in the Bagh-e-Aam, or Public Garden, at Nampally, in a building that was once the Ajanta Pavilion. During the Nizam’s rule, the pavilion housed reproductions of paintings from the Ajanta caves. The Health Museum, established in 1948, was later moved into the building.

Above the faded blue, four-language signboard is a large sculptural emblem associated with Hyderabad State. It carries the Arabic motto “Al-Azmatu lillah”, meaning “Greatness belongs only to Allah”, with a stylised royal headgear above the central device and two big-cat figures on either side. The precise heraldic variant requires further archival verification, but its connection with the Nizam’s Hyderabad is clear.

The signboard itself reflects another feature of the former Hyderabad State’s public institutions, with Telugu, Hindi, English and Urdu used together. The Telugu and Hindi inscriptions describe the institution as a health exhibition or museum, while the English and Urdu identify it as the Health Museum.