Arya Vysyas unity vital to claim their due share in politics: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that the Congress government has accorded priority to the Arya Vysya community in the allocation of nomination posts.

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone for Arya Vysya Atma Gourava Bhavanam at Uppal in Hyderabad, the chief minister said that his government has already appointed an Arya Vysya representative as the chairman of corporation.

The Kodangal municipal chairperson post in the Kodangal segment, which he represents in the Assembly, has also been given to the community, he said.

Stating that foresight and prudence are embedded in the DNA of the Arya Vysya community, he said: “The Arya Vysya community has not received the recognition it deserves. The unity of the community is important to claim their due share in politics.”

Recalling the yeoman service rendered by Mahatma Gandhi, he said: “Gandhi’s main principle of non-violence played an important role in the fight for Independence in many countries. Mahatma, a son of the Arya Vysya community, went on to become a truly global leader. It is a matter of pride that he belongs to the Congress.