BRS, Cong worked in tandem to prevent debate on 22-A: Alleti Maheshwar Reddy

HYDERABAD: BJP Legislature Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy on Sunday alleged that the BRS and Congress colluded with each other and blocked the BJP from raising people’s issues in the just-concluded monsoon session of the Assembly.

He also accused the revenue minister of failing to come up with a solution to problems faced by people with regard to Sec 22-A prohibited list of lands.

Addressing the media at the party’s state headquarters here, Maheshwar said: “The first three days were wasted by the BRS and Congress by abusing each other. On the final day, when the discussion was taken up on Section 22-A, the minister spoke for four hours but the speech lacked clarity on what will be done to solve the problems of the 50 lakh farmers and poor people.”

He found fault with minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy for claiming that 22-A was held valid by the courts and said making laws is the exclusive domain of the legislature. “Governments issue GOs and not courts,” he said.

Playing videos of the revenue minister claiming that 23 lakh acres were alienated through 13,000 land deals under Dharani, he questioned why the government is not cancelling those registrations.