BRS, Cong worked in tandem to prevent debate on 22-A: Alleti Maheshwar Reddy

HYDERABAD: BJP Legislature Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy on Sunday alleged that the BRS and Congress colluded with each other and blocked the BJP from raising people’s issues in the just-concluded monsoon session of the Assembly.
He also accused the revenue minister of failing to come up with a solution to problems faced by people with regard to Sec 22-A prohibited list of lands.
Addressing the media at the party’s state headquarters here, Maheshwar said: “The first three days were wasted by the BRS and Congress by abusing each other. On the final day, when the discussion was taken up on Section 22-A, the minister spoke for four hours but the speech lacked clarity on what will be done to solve the problems of the 50 lakh farmers and poor people.”
He found fault with minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy for claiming that 22-A was held valid by the courts and said making laws is the exclusive domain of the legislature. “Governments issue GOs and not courts,” he said.
Playing videos of the revenue minister claiming that 23 lakh acres were alienated through 13,000 land deals under Dharani, he questioned why the government is not cancelling those registrations.
“A registration does not guarantee title deed. The government has the right to cancel such registrations. The minister should answer why this is not being done. Why is the forensic audit report not being made public?” he further asked.
The BJP leader also wondered if the SIT formed by the current government was only meant to cover up the deals.
“Thousands of acres of assigned lands are sought to be usurped in the name of Future City. Poor people who were assigned lands are being forced to sign bond papers and notaries. The game plan is to make the lands freehold through government orders and then transfer them to their name,” he alleged.
Maheshwar also wondered why IDPL lands in Kutbullapur worth `33,000 crore were not being withdrawn knowing well that they had been encroached upon by private entities. “Do they have 30% share in them? Why cases are not being filed even after it has become clear that there have been irregularities? Why are officials not being held responsible,” he asked.
The BJP leader warned the government against misusing its power and said details of “200 wrongdoings” were available with him.
“We will expose the gameplan of the Congress and BRS. The party will approach central agencies, meet the Governor and also stage a dharna in front of the residence of Rahul Gandhi, who has been going around with a copy of the Constitution in hand. We will expose him,” he said.