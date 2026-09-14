Defence, rural devpt among new UG courses; Telangana eyes mandatory robotic surgery training

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has introduced undergraduate programmes in emerging and employment-oriented areas in 10 colleges in the state in the current academic year (2026–27), beginning with courses in defence and security sciences and land, agriculture and rural development.

According to TGCHE, the BA in Defence and Security Sciences is being offered in 10 colleges in the first phase across the state. The programme is intended to provide students with specialised exposure to defence-related subjects and create a pool of graduates who could explore opportunities in the expanding defence and aerospace sectors.

The council has also introduced the BA in Land, Agriculture and Rural Development in a few colleges this academic year. The new programmes are being introduced in a phased manner, considering the availability of faculty, curriculum and study material.

Talking to TNIE, TGCHE Chairman Prof V Balakista Reddy said, “The council was extending academic support to institutions taking up the new programmes. This includes providing course material, supporting faculty development and facilitating guest faculty wherever required. Since the programmes are being introduced for the first time, existing faculty members are also being trained to handle the new subjects. The Defence and Security Sciences programme will have five subjects. Three will deal with defence-related areas, while the remaining subjects will cover languages and other components.”