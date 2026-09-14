HRDA Telangana seeks simpler doctor registration rules

HYDERABAD: The Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA), Telangana, has urged the National Medical Commission (NMC) to simplify renewal, appeals and correction of registration records under its draft 2026 regulations.

Welcoming the proposed National Medical Register (NMR) and unique identification system, HRDA backed allowing doctors with valid state registration and an NMR UID to practise nationwide. It sought a simple online mechanism for notifying state medical councils when doctors begin practising in their jurisdiction.

HRDA also sought a six-month grace period for licence renewal, advance reminders, fully online renewals and a simple restoration process for inadvertent delays or technical glitches.

The association backed assigning complaints of misconduct and negligence to the state where the cause of action arises, but sought clarity on multi-state cases, telemedicine and parallel proceedings.

It also sought due-process safeguards before disciplinary entries are made in the NMR, time-bound correction of errors, a transparent online appeals system, and continued consultation with state councils and doctors’ organisations.