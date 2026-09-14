Mega Job Mela comes to Kodad on September 19

HYDERABAD: As many as 300 companies are expected to participate in the Mega Job Mela to be organised at Kodad on September 19, according to Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Reviewing the arrangements for the recruitment drive in Kodad, the minister said that the participating companies will be offering around 3,000 to 4,000 jobs. “The recruitment drive is open to youth from Suryapet, Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. Candidates can register their names online,” he said.

“Nearly 300 companies are coming with a combined requirement of about 27,000 employees. Even if we are able to fulfil 15 per cent of this requirement and secure jobs for about 3,000 to 4,000 young people, it will be a major achievement and a matter of immense satisfaction,” he said.

The minister recalled that a similar Mega Job Mela organised at Huzurnagar in October 2025 had received an overwhelming response. “At that time, over 40,000 youth registered online, about 20,000 to 21,000 candidates physically attended interviews, and around 3,000 to 3,500 youth secured employment opportunities,” he said.