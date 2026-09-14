Quacks working in clinics, hospitals caught by TGMC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) on Sunday conducted surprise inspections at several clinics and hospitals in Hyderabad as part of its drive against “quackery” and “unauthorised practice of modern medicine”.
According to TGMC members, several establishments were found allegedly providing allopathic treatment without the requisite medical qualifications, registration or statutory permissions.
At Bhaskar Clinic, Bhaskar reportedly stated that he had a BA qualification. However, during the inspection, it was observed that a patient without fever was allegedly recorded as having a temperature of 101°F, raising concerns regarding misleading documentation and treatment.
At Sai Ganesh First Aid Centre, Ch Narayana stated that his educational qualification was Intermediate. He was identified as allegedly providing modern medicine (Allopathy) services and maintaining beds for patients without the requisite medical qualifications.
The Council observed that modern medicine was allegedly being practised and treatment provided without the requisite medical qualifications, statutory registration or relevant authorisation in many other establishments.
The Telangana Medical Council cautions the public that practising modern medicine without the requisite medical qualifications and statutory registration can threaten patient safety and public health.