Quacks working in clinics, hospitals caught by TGMC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) on Sunday conducted surprise inspections at several clinics and hospitals in Hyderabad as part of its drive against “quackery” and “unauthorised practice of modern medicine”.

According to TGMC members, several establishments were found allegedly providing allopathic treatment without the requisite medical qualifications, registration or statutory permissions.

At Bhaskar Clinic, Bhaskar reportedly stated that he had a BA qualification. However, during the inspection, it was observed that a patient without fever was allegedly recorded as having a temperature of 101°F, raising concerns regarding misleading documentation and treatment.