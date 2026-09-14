Telangana Congress faces a problem of plenty as five Council vacancies open up

HYDERABAD: The political churn triggered by Konda Surekha’s exit from the Telangana Cabinet has moved beyond the question of who will replace her. Inside the ruling Congress, attention has now shifted to a broader exercise in balancing communities, political claims and electoral calculations, with five Legislative Council vacancies expected to come up across the Governor-nominated and Graduates constituencies.

Three Governor-nominated Council seats are falling vacant in November, while two Graduates MLC constituencies will go to the polls when their terms end in March 2027. On paper, these are separate contests. Within the Congress, however, the calculations are increasingly being viewed as parts of the same political puzzle.

The Governor-nominated quota is already emerging as the first test of the party’s social arithmetic. Several prominent leaders are making a case for themselves, but the discussion is also about how the three berths can be distributed without upsetting the wider community balance.

According to party sources, the emerging thinking is that two of the three seats could go to BC communities, with the remaining berth going to a leader from a forward community. The names of Government Adviser Haraka Venugopal, who is also in-charge of the party’s protocol wing, and former Warangal Assembly segment candidate K Dayasagar are doing the rounds for the latter slot.