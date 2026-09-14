Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to perform 1st puja to 69-ft Bada Ganesh today

HYDERABAD: All arrangements were in place by Sunday evening for the 72nd Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations at Khairatabad, which are set to begin on Monday.

With the wooden scaffolding around the idol removed, this year’s 69-foot Panchamukha Sankatahara Maha Ganapati was revealed, with its five distinct faces. A 15-foot Somnath Jyothirlinga idol and a Kaalika Matha idol have been placed on either side of the main idol.

The entire structure has been made without Plaster of Paris (PoP), using natural clay and hay. The frame was made of steel, while water-based and eco-friendly colours were used for the idols.

Sculptor Chinnaswamy Rajendran, who has been creating the Khairatabad Ganesh idol for the past 40 years, designed and sculpted this year’s idol too. Around 150 workers took nearly three months to complete the structure.

The Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Samithi has invited Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to perform the first puja, scheduled to be held between 11.20 am and 1.48 pm on Monday. Regular darshan for the public will begin at 6 am on Tuesday and continue until 11 pm.

Temporary stalls have also come up around the pandal, with vendors selling puja items, miniature Ganesh idols and food. With darshan set to begin on Monday, police and organisers expect more than 30 lakh devotees to visit Khairatabad during the festival, from September 14 until the immersion day.

Parking facilities will be available at IMAX Ground, HMDA Lake View Parking, E-Racing Ground, Maktha Parking on Necklace Road and Visvesvaraya Bhavan.