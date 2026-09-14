Telangana retired bank employee loses Rs 15.25 lakh in digital arrest

HYDERABAD: A 71-year-old retired bank employee from Kothapet lost Rs 15.25 lakh after fraudsters allegedly placed him under digital arrest for five days.

According to the victim’s complaint, he received a call from an unknown number on August 17. The caller identified himself as Ravi Kumar, a circle inspector from the crime branch in Bandra, Mumbai and falsely claimed that a criminal case had been registered against the victim.

When the victim sought details such as the case number and nature of the offence, the caller allegedly shouted at and threatened him with arrest and other legal consequences. He then directed the victim to transfer money to settle the alleged case.

The fraudsters continued contacting him and demanded more money on various pretexts, claiming payments had to be made to police officials, the court, witnesses, an advocate, a judge and court staff to close the case and secure favourable orders.

Believing the caller to be a genuine police officer, the victim transferred Rs 15.25 lakh through NEFT. He later informed his family and realised that he had been cheated.

He then approached the Malkajgiri Cybercrime police, who registered a case.