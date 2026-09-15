Rowdy-sheeter murdered at liquor permit room in Bandlaguda

HYDERABAD: A rowdy-sheeter was murdered at a liquor permit room in Bandlaguda, under the Nagole police station limits, on Monday night.

The victim, identified as Nayeem, was reportedly attacked by a group of assailants armed with knives. In an attempt to escape, he entered a liquor permit room in Bandlaguda. However, the attackers followed him inside and hacked him to death.

The assailants allegedly stabbed him before fleeing the spot in a car. The incident triggered panic among those present at the permit room, who ran for safety. The attack was captured on CCTV cameras.

Upon receiving information, Nagole police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem. A case has been registered, and police are investigating.