CM Revanth seeks Aga Khan support for Hyderabad’s heritage projects

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy sought the Aga Khan Foundation’s cooperation in restoring the City College and Osmania Hospital buildings in Hyderabad’s Musi catchment area and invited Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan V, the 50th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, to collaborate with Telangana in education, tourism and healthcare.

At a meeting with the Aga Khan at Taj Falaknuma Palace on Tuesday, Revanth requested the Aga Khan Foundation to consider developing the existing Osmania Hospital building as a heritage asset, noting that a new hospital is being constructed at Goshamahal.

Minister Md Azharuddin, Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, Chief Minister’s Adviser K Ramakrishna Rao and representatives of the Aga Khan Foundation attended the meeting.

Revanth expressed condolences to Prince Rahim on the death of his father, Aga Khan IV, and recalled the Aga Khan family’s association with Hyderabad. He referred to the Foundation’s work in Telangana, including the restoration of the Qutb Shahi Tombs and the Legislative Council building.

The chief minister briefed the Aga Khan on the government’s plans to rejuvenate the Musi. He said the river, formed by the confluence of the Esi and Musa rivulets, had been affected by encroachments and pollution. The government has prepared plans for its rejuvenation and for developing a ‘night economy’ along the river.

Revanth also briefed the Aga Khan on the proposed Bharat Future City, planned across 30,000 acres near Shamshabad airport. The Aga Khan enquired about its location and was told that a Singapore-based company was preparing the master plan.