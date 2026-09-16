Eight historic Hyderabad kamaans set for restoration

HYDERABAD: Eight historic gateways in Hyderabad’s Old City are set for restoration, with the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) beginning the process of preparing a comprehensive conservation and restoration plan for the structures.

Popularly known as kamaans, the gateways date to the Qutb Shahi and Asaf Jahi periods and once marked the entrances to palaces, neighbourhoods and other important precincts. Many have deteriorated over the years, with damaged plaster and other portions posing a risk to pedestrians and motorists, particularly during the monsoon.

The state government sanctioned Rs 11.86 crore for the restoration works in July, with the expenditure to be met from Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) funds. QQSUDA has now invited proposals from consultants to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the eight structures.

The gateways identified for restoration are Rani Gunj Kaman, Shaik Faiz Ki Kaman, Chatta Bazaar Kamaan, Dewan Deodi Kamaan-I, Dewan Deodi Kamaan-II, Dabeerpura Kamaan, Hussaini Alam Kamaan and Hashmat Gunj Kamaan.

The proposed work will go beyond repairs to damaged portions. Consultants will assess the structural condition of each gateway, identify the causes of deterioration and recommend site-specific conservation measures. Traditional materials and conservation methods are to be given priority.

The plan will also look at the relationship between the gateways and their surroundings, including circulation, landscaping, visitor amenities and heritage interpretation. Adaptive reuse and sustainable management may also be considered where these do not affect the heritage character of the structures.

A maintenance and management framework will form part of the DPR, which is expected to set out the conservation strategy, structural interventions, site development and long-term upkeep of the eight gateways.