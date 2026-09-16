Hyderabad Cops deny assault inside Police station on KTR’s PA & PRO

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police on Tuesday denied BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s allegation that 15 masked persons forcibly entered Saifabad police station and assaulted his PRO Manikya Mahesh and PA K Mahender Reddy, saying the two were at the station for questioning in connection with a case related to a dispute near the Assembly.

In a post on X, Rama Rao alleged that the incident was a “deliberate attack” with political motives and accused the Congress government of allowing a “rule of rowdies and goons” in Telangana. He demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge. He also questioned why Mahesh and Mahender, who were asked to appear in the morning, were kept at the station until evening. He demanded that those involved be identified and punished.

Khairatabad Zone DCP K Shilpavalli, however, said no assault took place. “Mahesh and Mahender were called to the station on Monday for questioning in connection with the Saifabad case,” she said.

According to police, while officers were questioning them, some locals approached the Station House Officer seeking permission for a DJ programme. When their request was denied, they allegedly spoke rudely to the SHO.

The locals later recognised Mahesh and questioned why the men they alleged had abused them were being allowed to sit inside and speak respectfully with police. As the argument threatened to escalate, a sub-inspector intervened and sent the locals out of the station, police said.