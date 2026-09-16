Hyderabad's top cops inspect route for Balapur Ganesha

HYDERABAD: Senior officials from the Hyderabad police, GHMC, HYDRAA and Roads & Buildings Department on Tuesday inspected the 19-km route proposed for the Ganesh immersion procession, starting from the Balapur Ganesh idol and extending through Chandrayangutta, Falaknuma, Charminar, MJ Market and Telugu Talli flyover.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan and Hyderabad Collector Priyanka Ala, along with other officials, travelled by bus from Balapur to inspect arrangements along the procession route. They also visited the Balapur Ganesh idol and performed special prayers before beginning the inspection.

Sajjanar said nearly 20,000 police personnel would be deployed across Hyderabad on the immersion day to ensure security and prevent untoward incidents. The situation would also be monitored continuously through CCTV cameras from the Command Control Centre, he said.

In view of the ongoing rains, organisers of Ganesh pandals had been advised to take precautions against electrical accidents, he said.

He appealed to the public and organisers to cooperate with the police and ensure that the procession and immersion are conducted peacefully.