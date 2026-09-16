Rain deficit dries up Telangana's farmer hopes

HYDERABAD: P Narsi Reddy had five acres of paddy ready for harvest, but with the rains failing and no assured water source, he has now left the crop for his cattle to graze. The 66-year-old farmer has also abandoned a four-acre plot prepared for vegetable cultivation and expects his one-acre cotton crop to yield just one quintal, against the normal 10 to 11 quintals.

He rues that farmers had not taken seriously the Agriculture department’s warning against cultivating paddy without an assured water source. “With the weather department failing to predict rains accurately, farmers did not take the warnings as seriously as they should have. We did not expect things to be this bad,” he says.

Narsi Reddy says middle-class farmers have been among the worst affected. His bank loans have now risen to Rs 8 lakh. He did not benefit from either of the loan-waiver schemes, with the BRS government’s waiver capped at Rs 1 lakh and the Congress government’s limit at Rs 2 lakh.

Duggi Krishna, 50, of Maddipalli village in Kamepalli mandal of Khammam district, has sown cotton on three acres and says the crop is drying up. The plants are at the pod stage and recent drizzle has provided some temporary relief. He says he obtained seeds and other inputs from private dealers under informal arrangements and will have to sell the produce to them despite higher market prices.

Another farmer, Vajja Rama Rao of Gadepadu mandal in Khammam district, says farmers were advised to take up rain-fed crops but were not provided seeds.