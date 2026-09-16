Singapore classrooms show Telangana teachers’ delegation a different way to learn

HYDERABAD: A Telangana teachers’ delegation on an exposure visit to Singapore is studying the country’s student-centred education system, with a focus on equity, digital learning and reducing examination pressure.

The Teachers’ Exposure Visit and Educational Exchange Programme, being held from September 12 to 18, is giving teachers and education officials an opportunity to study Singapore’s school structure, curriculum, pedagogy and assessment reforms.

A key takeaway is the Full Subject-Based Banding (Full SBB) system, which allows students to take individual subjects at different levels, G1, G2 or G3, based on their strengths and learning needs rather than placing them in fixed academic streams. The approach offers greater flexibility and reduces rigid academic categorisation.

The delegation is also examining Singapore’s centralised support for schools. The Ministry of Education oversees the national curriculum, examinations and teacher recruitment and posting, while schools have autonomy in implementation.

Another area of focus is educational equity. Support systems extend from pre-school through school and youth programmes, including student care centres, counselling and programmes to re-engage students who have dropped out.

The delegation is also studying the use of technology and artificial intelligence in education. Officials said the exposure could offer Telangana lessons in flexible learning pathways, teacher development, digital education, student wellbeing and inclusive support systems.