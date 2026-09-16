Telangana government to provide Rs 1 lakh assistance from November 19

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the present government is committed to fulfilling the promises made to the youth and has made a budgetary allocation for the implementation of the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday directed the officials to initiate measures to provide financial assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh to the beneficiaries in the first phase for establishing self-employment units from November 19.
Vikramarka, who also holds the finance portfolio, also directed the officials to start receiving applications and to ensure that the beneficiary selection process is conducted in a transparent manner in the presence of district collectors.
He, along with Social Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, held a review meeting on SC and ST welfare at Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad.
The meeting held detailed discussions on the implementation of welfare schemes, management of residential schools, educational infrastructure, self-employment, scholarships, study circles and other related issues.
Vikramarka said that the government was committed to providing self-employment opportunities to the youth.
The meeting also discussed a proposal to establish mechanised centralised kitchens for residential schools. As part of this initiative, the deputy chief minister directed the officials to expedite the process of establishing such kitchens in SC residential schools.
“Rs 25 crore had already been allocated in the Budget for management of these modern kitchens and procurement of machinery,” he said, while instructing officials to utilise the funds effectively and complete the works at the earliest.
The deputy chief minister directed the officials to come up with a concrete action plan within the next 15 days explaining how mechanised kitchens would be established in all SC residential schools. He made it clear that there should be no disruption to students’ food arrangements until the construction of modern kitchens is completed.
He also advised officials to examine the models of mechanised centralised kitchens being used for the free breakfast scheme in government schools and explore their applicability to SC residential institutions.
Database of students
Vikramarka, meanwhile, directed officials to prepare a comprehensive database of students who had completed their education during the last 10 years at Hyderabad Public School, Ramanthapur Public School and various residential and welfare educational institutions across the state.
He instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive report on the social and economic status of students who had studied in these institutions over the past decade.
The deputy chief minister asked officials to assess whether students had pursued higher education after completing school, secured prestigious employment, or dropped out midway due to economic and social reasons. To assess the changes brought about in students’ lives through the education and facilities provided by these institutions, he directed officials to commission a study through the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) and prepare a detailed report.
He also enquired about the expenditure incurred on SC Study Circles, the number of candidates selected, the training provided to them and the results achieved.