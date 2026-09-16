Telangana government to provide Rs 1 lakh assistance from November 19

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the present government is committed to fulfilling the promises made to the youth and has made a budgetary allocation for the implementation of the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday directed the officials to initiate measures to provide financial assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh to the beneficiaries in the first phase for establishing self-employment units from November 19.

Vikramarka, who also holds the finance portfolio, also directed the officials to start receiving applications and to ensure that the beneficiary selection process is conducted in a transparent manner in the presence of district collectors.

He, along with Social Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, held a review meeting on SC and ST welfare at Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad.

The meeting held detailed discussions on the implementation of welfare schemes, management of residential schools, educational infrastructure, self-employment, scholarships, study circles and other related issues.

Vikramarka said that the government was committed to providing self-employment opportunities to the youth.

The meeting also discussed a proposal to establish mechanised centralised kitchens for residential schools. As part of this initiative, the deputy chief minister directed the officials to expedite the process of establishing such kitchens in SC residential schools.

“Rs 25 crore had already been allocated in the Budget for management of these modern kitchens and procurement of machinery,” he said, while instructing officials to utilise the funds effectively and complete the works at the earliest.