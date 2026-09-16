Telangana: High hysterectomy rates prompt call for closer scrutiny

HYDERABAD: A relatively high prevalence of hysterectomy among women in Telangana has prompted health experts to call for closer scrutiny of the reasons for the surgery and greater access to uterus-preserving treatments.

The concern follows a systematic review of 89 medical audits of hysterectomy practices across India, published recently in the Indian Journal of Medical Research. Telangana was among the states covered.

According to NFHS-5, around 8.2% of women aged 15-49 in Telangana had undergone hysterectomy, up from 7.7% in NFHS-4. The figure rose to about 21.2% among women aged 40-49.

The national review found that nearly one-fourth of gynaecological hysterectomies were performed on women below 40. Fibroids were the leading indication at 35.9%, followed by abnormal uterine bleeding at 29.3% and uterovaginal prolapse at 18.3%.

Experts cautioned that the prevalence figures alone do not establish unnecessary surgery, as hysterectomy can be medically appropriate. However, they said younger women should be adequately counselled on alternatives before undergoing definitive surgery.

Dr Kiran Madala, general secretary of the Telangana Teaching Government Doctors’ Association (TTGDA) said periodic audits could identify variations in clinical practice and ensure surgeries are medically justified.

The review also flagged the removal of ovaries along with the uterus without clear medical justification. Among 6,034 women covered in 20 audits, 49% underwent oophorectomy, while clear medical justification was found in fewer than one in five cases.