Telangana's AR constable runs two Ladakh marathons back-to-back

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Armed Reserve (AR) constable Banda Anil completed the 72-km Khardung La Ultra Marathon in Ladakh in 13 hours, 23 minutes and 54 seconds. The event was held from September 10 to 13 at an altitude of around 17,618 feet above sea level. Participants had to negotiate difficult mountainous terrain and harsh weather conditions.

Adding to his feat, Anil took part in the Ladakh Marathon the following day and completed the 42.2-km full marathon. Superintendent of Police Mahesh B Gite congratulated Anil and said the constable had set an example for young police personnel by balancing his public-service responsibilities with participation in endurance events.

The SP wished Anil success in future competitions and hoped that he would bring more laurels to Rajanna-Sircilla district and Telangana at the state and national levels. Recalling his experience, Anil said the Khardung La route had been a tough test of his physical and mental endurance. “Every step tested my limits,” he said, adding that determination and self-confidence helped him complete the challenging route.