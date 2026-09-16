TPCC's Mahesh credits ‘same wavelength’ with CM for a ‘fulfilling’ two years

HYDERABAD: Attributing the success of his two-year tenure at the helm of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) to being on the “same wavelength” with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, B Mahesh Kumar Goud described the period as an “energetic and fulfilling journey” during which the party organisation was strengthened from the state level to the booth level.

Speaking informally to the media at the CLP office on the Assembly premises in Hyderabad, Mahesh Goud said he had discharged his responsibilities with satisfaction and commitment, with the support of Revanth, AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and her predecessor Deepa Dasmunshi. “My wavelength matched well with the chief minister. There is no conflict between us,” he said, while dismissing reports of a gap between the two leaders.

“Differences of opinion are natural in any political party. Reports of a gap between the chief minister and me are incorrect. Even when differences arose, we resolved them by the evening,” Mahesh Goud said, adding that Revanth had never interfered in party affairs.

He said the Congress had faced only minor challenges during the past two years and had overcome them without difficulty. Party and government programmes were effectively coordinated, while AICC programmes were taken down to the booth level. He cited the Congress victories in the Cantonment and Jubilee Hills byelections as achievements during his tenure.

The focus now is on strengthening the organisation further. Mahesh Goud said a new process had been adopted for appointing District Congress Committee presidents, with observers from Delhi reviewing the situation before the appointments. Working presidents would be appointed by the end of the month, he said, with other organisational appointments to follow.