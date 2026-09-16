TPF hops on bus to reform education

HYDERABAD: The Telangana People’s Front (TPF) on Tuesday launched an Education Bus Yatra to highlight the school education crisis and seek stronger government schools and affordable private education.

The yatra, which began in Hyderabad, will cover the 10 districts of erstwhile Telangana until September 27. Led by former Telangana Education Commission chairman Akunuri Murali, the team will visit government schools, meet parents and interact with communities to document challenges in accessing quality education.

The TPF is seeking legislation to regulate fees charged by private schools and junior colleges, strengthen government schools through well-equipped Telangana Public Schools, and mandate allocation of 18% of the State Budget to education.

At the launch, Pathasala Sadhana Samithi and Balala Hakkula Parirakshana Vedika members Sangeetha and Padmasri said the neglect of government schools was pushing parents towards expensive private institutions.

Murali called for urgent policy measures to ease the burden on parents and rebuild the public education system, while urging citizens and teachers to join the campaign.