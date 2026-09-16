V-P CP Radhakrishnan to attend Telangana Liberation Day fete

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday recalled the sacrifices made by the people of Telangana in their battle against the Razakars even as the rest of the nation celebrated its liberation from the British rule.

While reviewing the rehearsals by the central forces at the Parade Ground, he flayed the previous BRS regime and the present Congress government for refusing to celebrate September 17, marking the integration of Hyderabad into the Indian Union in 1948, as the Liberation Day.

“Razakars unleashed atrocities on Hindus. People saved themselves by erecting defences over hillocks on their own. People fought to save their self-respect. To commemorate this, the Union government has officially recognised September 17 as ‘Hyderabad Mukti Diwas’. But the BRS and Congress didn’t celebrate the day as they don’t want to displease the MIM.”

Kishan, meanwhile, revealed that this year’s event will be attended by Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan and Union Cultural Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Book on Liberation Day

Meanwhile, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao unveiled a book titled “September 17 - Telangana Vimochana Dinamu”, authored by Prof G Laxman of Osmania University.